With Kevin O’Leary, do federal Conservatives have political Dragon’s death wish?

By — Jan 2 2017

Bill-Tieleman

Does the federal Conservative Party have a political Dragon’s death wish?

Because if so, Kevin O’Leary is the perfect leadership candidate to take them into a fire breathing election disaster in 2019.

O’Leary has been wrongly compared to U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump because both are loud-mouthed, boastful right-wing businessmen who have become famous through reality television shows – CBC’s Dragons’ Den and ABC’s Shark Tank for O’Leary; NBC’s The Apprentice for Trump – but have no experience in elected office at any level of government.

But Trump is a successful billionaire who won a tough set of primaries over veteran politicians to become the Republican candidate and defeated the overwhelming favourite – Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton for the presidency of the United States.

By comparison, O’Leary is a mere millionaire whose business acumen has been severely condemned by analysts and former business partners; is a unilingual English speaker in a bilingual country where Quebec’s 78 seats are critical to forming government; and who has an extensive record of outrageous comments.

Running for the Conservative leadership – O’Leary formed an “exploratory” committee last month – would not only put him under an uncomfortable microscope, but put a fire breathing dragon in the Tories’ tent that could burn the whole thing down.

Take O’Leary’s attacks on unions, for e

