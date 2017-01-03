10 of 13 provinces and territories ramp up demands for renewed health talks

Ten of 13 provincial and territorial governments sent a joint letter Tuesday to the federal government hoping for a resolution to the health care funding dispute in the new year.

The letter dated Jan. 3 was signed by health and finance ministers from Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut.

It calls for a first ministers’ meeting on health and greater increases to the Canada Health Transfer than what the federal government offered at the finance ministers’ meeting Dec. 19.

“Any lasting national agreement on the future of health care requires the federal government to be a reliable and lasting partner in supporting delivery of these critical services,” the letter reads.