America comes first, Trump official says about Canadian auto industry

Statements by U.S. transition officials and tweets by the president-elect Tuesday are bringing into question the future of jobs and exports from Canada’s auto industry, as Donald Trump warns that American companies should not be allowed to sell internationally-manufactured cars in the U.S. market without penalty.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked by The Globe and Mail what the naming of a new trade official and Mr. Trump’s co