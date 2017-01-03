Canada could end up caught in the crossfire of a Trump trade war

When Donald Trump rants against Mexico or China, he puts Canadian jobs at risk. Tuesday was particularly risky.

By tweet-slagging GM for selling Mexican-made cars into the U.S., as the president-elect did Tuesday, and by appointing Robert Lighthizer, a China-basher, as United States trade representative, Mr. Trump reinforces his determination to bring American manufacturing jobs home, even at the risk of launching a global trade war that could damage both the American and Canadian economies.

“It’s going to be a scary, scary ride,” predicts Gordon Ritchie, who was part of the Canadian team that negotiated the 1989 Canada-U.S. free-trade agreement. Canada, China and Mexico are the United States’s three biggest trading partners. If Mr. Trump riles up the other two, it can’t possibly be good for us.

As University of Ottawa political scientist Roland Paris tweeted on Tuesday: “Even if Canada isn’t directly targeted, there’s no denying risk of collateral damage from Trump’s economic policies – and stakes are high.” Prof. Paris served briefly as Justin Trudeau’s foreign-policy adviser, and it’s a safe bet that the Prime Minister’s Office is equally concerned.

Let’s not forget the many different way