Carrie Fisher’s private memorial reportedly planned for Thursday

Carrie Fisher will be laid to rest this week.

The “Star Wars” legend will be celebrated in a private family memorial on Thursday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A day later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died after a reported stroke.

“She wanted to be with her. She always took care of her,” Reynold’s son Todd Fisher told the Daily News of his mother shortly after the film icon’s death. “That’s all I can say right now.”