Exclusive: IP address at Ontario power utility linked to alleged Russian hacking

U.S. Homeland Security and the FBI have warned that Ontario’s main electricity distributor may have been the target of malicious Russian cyber-activity.

Russia has denied any wrongdoing.

An IP address at Hydro One was among hundreds of malicious addresses identified in online scanning by the U.S. government as it investigated alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

The discovery suggests Russia may have secretly downloaded malicious software onto computers at Hydro One, which runs most of the province’s transmission lines.