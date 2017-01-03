In response to Trudeau interview, Premier Wall continues fight over ‘ill-conceived carbon tax scheme’

It’s a new year but Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is continuing his familiar fight against the federal government’s planned carbon tax.

Wall, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, issued a sharp retort to comments made by Premier Justin Trudeau during a recent year-end interview with CTV News. When Trudeau was asked during the sit-down if he was concerned that the federal government’s planned carbon tax “is going to be crippling provinces like Saskatchewan,” Trudeau said he wasn’t “because all the revenue from the carbon pricing will stay within that province. And if Brad Wall is worried about the cost on his farmers, or the cost on a particular industry, he can return to them all the money from the carbon tax.”