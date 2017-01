‘It’s tricky’: Why there’s no magic number for an effective carbon tax

It’s Day 3 of Alberta’s new carbon tax regime. Are you driving less? Putting on a sweater and turning down the thermostat? Considering solar panels, perhaps?

Because a carbon tax, after all, is supposed to make us change our behaviour and lead less carbon-intensive lives.

But will it work?

Fortunately, there’s 25 years of history to help us answer the question.

Finland introduced the very first carbon tax in 1990. The share of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions that are taxed has sinc