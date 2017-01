Liberals open 2017 with a 15 point diminishing advantage over Conservatives

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The latest Nanos ballot tracking has the Liberals with 43.0 per cent support nationally, followed by the Conservatives at 27.9 per cent, the NDP at 16.7 per cent and the Greens at 5.9 percent. Although the Liberals hold a 15 point advantage, it has been diminishing over the past number of weeks of Nanos tracking.