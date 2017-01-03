Man, 20, boy, 17, face 39 charges in Toronto attempted murder and robbery case

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say a man and a 17-year-old boy are facing a total of 39 charges in an attempted murder and robbery investigation.

Investigators say a man was visiting two friends at an east-end apartment early on Dec. 31 when three armed men forced their way in and ordered two of the three men to the floor.

They say the third man was shot in the throat after a brief altercation, and the three attackers then fled the scene.

Police say two suspects were located at a nearby home and arrested without incident and two firearms were seized.

A Toronto boy is charged with 19 counts, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life, and robbery with a firearm.

A 20-year-old Toronto man is to appear in court on Friday facing similar charges and a count of possession of crack cocaine.

Police are still seeking a third suspect.

The Canadian Press