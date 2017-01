RCMP investigating after four bodies found in home in northeastern Nova Scotia

UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S. — RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after four bodies were found inside a home in northeastern Nova Scotia.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says Guysborough RCMP officers were called to the residence in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

She says she could not release further details because authorities are in the initial stages of the investigation.

Clarke says, however, there is no risk to the public.

The Canadian Press