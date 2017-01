‘Science isn’t settled’ shows Wildrose attitude to climate change, minister says

Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says comments by Wildrose critic Don MacIntyre suggesting the science isn’t settled on climate change shows why the party hasn’t put forward a credible plan to reduce carbon emissions.

“They are continuing to double down on statements which are not factual, that are not based in evidence and that border into conspiracy theories,” Phillips said Tuesday. “And I think Albertans deserve better from their opposition.”