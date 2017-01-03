Toronto highway crash injures six; one critically

TORONTO — All Toronto-bound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway remain closed following an accident overnight that injured six people.

Police say one of the injured, believed to be a male in his 20s, suffered critical injuries.

The other injuries are reportedly minor.

The crash just after midnight involved two vehicles travelling in the same direction on the expressway between Highway 427 and Kipling Ave.

There was no immediate word on when the eastbound lanes will be open to traffic. (CP24)

The Canadian Press