2018 Ontario PC candidate wants apology for ‘libelous’ comments

A disqualified Ontario Progressive Conservative nomination candidate could be facing a libel suit unless he apologizes and retracts comments he made about the party’s Carleton candidate Golsa “Goldie” Ghamari.

On Dec. 16 a lawyer representing Ghamari sent a letter to Jay Tysick – a managing partner of Faraday Partners consulting firm who was disqualified from the Carleton nomination race that Ghamari won – asking he retract comments he made about Ghamari in an article by Life Site News on Nov. 3, two days before the nomination meeting.

“It is our position that the statements made by you in the article are defamatory and constitute hurtful and libelous statements against our client, the effects of which continue to date,” writes Jonathan Collings, a lawyer with Low Murchison Radnoff LLP, in the letter.

Tysick called the letter “ridiculous” and said he won’t retract his comments.

