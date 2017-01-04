Airlines asked to confirm fitness-to-fly measures after pilot allegedly drunk

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is seeking assurances from passenger airlines that they have up-to-date measures to confirm pilots’ fitness to fly and are rigorously enforcing them.

Garneau’s move follows an incident last weekend in which a Sunwing Airlines pilot was accused of being so drunk that he passed out in the cockpit shortly before scheduled takeoff from Calgary.

Miroslav Gronych has been charged with one count of having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and one count of having control of a plane while his blood alcohol level was above .08.

Gronych, a Slovakian national in Canada on a work visa, is to appear in court Thursday — the same day Garneau is expected to send a letter to all passenger airline companies operating in Canada.

A spokesman for Garneau, Marc Roy, says the letter will ask the airlines to provide confirmation that their protocols and safety management systems are up to date and are being enforced “with all required resources, including measures designed to confirm pilots’ fitness to fly.”

Roy says the objective is to “ensure the highest safety