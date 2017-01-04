Alberta PC leader Ric McIver fined by ethics boss over electricity rate comments

PC Alberta leadership candidate Ric McIver speaks in Edmonton on Aug. 21, 2014. McIver is the new interim leader of the Alberta Progressive Conservative party.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Progressive Conservative leader Ric McIver has been fined by Alberta’s ethics boss for comments he made on changes to the electricity system.

Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler says comments made by McIver opposing a price cap on electricity rates could, if adopted by the government, benefit an energy retail company run by his wife.

Trussler says she believes McIver did not make the comments with the aim of benefiting Christine McIver’s business, but says the legislature’s conflict of interest rules were breached.