Blackouts in Quebec blamed on freezing rain

MONTREAL — More than 66,000 Hydro Quebec customers were without electricity early Wednesday due to freezing rain.

Hydro-Quebec says most outages are due to ice-covered branches snapping and falling onto power lines.

The regions most affected are the Laurentians north of Montreal, communities south of the city and in western Quebec.

The freezing rain was expected to gradually change to snow overnight, with 2 to 4 centimetres expected.

However, some areas of eastern Quebec could get up to 25 centimetres of snow, accompanied by strong winds.

Hydro One was also reporting several hundred homes and businesses without electricity early Wednesday in communities scattered across eastern Ontario.

The Canadian Press