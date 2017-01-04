Catholic bishop resigns after nearly two decades of service in Calgary

CALGARY — The man who has been the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Calgary for the past 19 years has stepped down.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says in a release that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the Most Reverend Frederick B. Henry, who oversaw 67 parishes and missions with a Catholic population of more than 435,000.

The pontiff has appointed the Most Reverend William Terrence McGrattan to succeed Henry.

McGrattan, who is 60 and a native of London, Ont., was most recently the bishop of the Diocese of Peterborough.

Henry, who was born in 1943, was one of three Catholic bishops who criticized the Alberta government last year over its plans to protect LGBTQ students, particularly transgender children.

Henry called the plan totalitarian, but Education Minister Dave Eggen later said he had reached common ground with the religious leaders, based on a shared concern for having safe and caring schools.

The Canadian Press