Charles Manson, seriously ill, taken from prison to California hospital

nfamous cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers carried out a series of grisly murders in 1969, is being treated at a California hospital after falling seriously ill with an undisclosed medical condition, according to reports.

The wild-eyed 82-year-old mass murderer was taken from Corcoran State Prison, where he is serving a life sentence, to a hospital emergency room in Bakersfield for stomach trouble, TMZ first reported Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Times later reported that Manson was “seriously ill,” citing an unnamed source.