National Newswatch

Charles Manson, seriously ill, taken from prison to California hospital

By — Jan 4 2017

charles-manson-marriage

nfamous cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers carried out a series of grisly murders in 1969, is being treated at a California hospital after falling seriously ill with an undisclosed medical condition, according to reports.

The wild-eyed 82-year-old mass murderer was taken from Corcoran State Prison, where he is serving a life sentence, to a hospital emergency room in Bakersfield for stomach trouble, TMZ first reported Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Times later reported that Manson was “seriously ill,” citing an unnamed source.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines