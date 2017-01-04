Donald Trump: New attack on US intelligence over Russia hacking

US President-elect Donald Trump has made a fresh assault on America’s intelligence community.

He said on Twitter that an intelligence briefing he was due to receive on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election – which is said to have benefited Mr Trump – had been delayed.

“Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!” he wrote.

But US intelligence officials insisted there had been no delay in the briefing schedule.

Several US agencies including the FBI and the CIA believe Russia directed hacks against the Democratic Party and the campaign of its presidential candidate Hilla