Former CSIS director says expanded surveillance powers needed to prevent terror attacks

Former Canadian Security Intelligence Services director Ward Elcock says the spy agency needs expanded surveillance powers to address the risk of terror attacks on the scale of recent violence in Europe and Turkey.

Elcock said modern technology has surpassed the legal framework for surveilling and foiling the threat of an attack.

“Communications has moved on substantially from the days of alligator clips and copper wires,” he said in an interview with Terry Milewski on CBC News Network’s Power & Politics.

The Liberals are currently reviewing the previous Conservative government’s Bill C-51, now known as the Anti-terrorism Act.

Elcock said current lawful access provisions are “absolutely” insufficient and should be expanded so CSIS would have additional powers and tools to investigate threats involving smartphones and the internet.

“I think the minister of public safety has suggested that he does see some room for movement on issues like lawful access,” he said.

The previous government’s attempts to expand lawful access provisions were denounced by privacy activists and then-federal p