George Michael music sales surge in U.S. almost 3,000% after pop icon’s death

George Michael’s fans are rushing to download his music after the pop icon’s death.

The singer’s sales surged 2,678% in the week ending on Dec. 29, according to Nielsen, Billboard reported.

Between solo music and that from his band Wham!, Michael sold about 477,000 albums and songs, up from 17,000 the week before.

Individual songs counted for 429,000 of th