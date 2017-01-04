‘It’s either overt or covert hostility’: Why only 2 women made list of 100 highest-paid CEOs

Lost in Tuesday’s news that Canada’s 100 top-paid CEOs made 193 times what the average worker did in 2015 is the fact only two members of that elite club are women.

The lack of diversity reflected in the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ list may seem hard to believe, but not so for the experts who’ve been studying the problem. In fact, a recent report by consultancy Rosenzweig & Co. found that among the 100 biggest companies in Canada, only eight have female CEOs.

The numbers don’t look any better when other executive roles such as chief financial officer and chief technology officer are included. Of 526 such positions at Canada’s biggest companies, only 42 are held by women.

“The obvious explanation, sadly, is that th