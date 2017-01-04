Let’s stop pretending Israel is heading toward a two-state solution

The diplomatic rictuses that were so long fixed in place are not just slipping. They’ve been torn off and discarded. In the ascendant Trump nation, they are no longer of any use.

What lies underneath shouldn’t be a surprise: the Trump campaign official in New York who declared that Michelle Obama should return to Zimbabwe and live in a cave with Maxie the Gorilla; or Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, who malevolently labelled Barack Obama — the man who recently signed the largest aid package to Israel in history — a “Jew hating anti-Semite” because he refused to veto a UN resolution declaring Israel’s settlements illegal, a position, incidentally, that is shared by most nations, Canada included.

But other masks are probably best dispensed with. It is past time to stop pretending, for example, that Israel and the Palestinians