Lisa Raitt opens up about her position on abortion

Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt is opening up about her views on abortion, suggesting she is opposed to it but wouldn’t legislate limits.

In an interview with Don Martin, host of CTV’s Power Play, Raitt referred to her family history and said it’s a tough decision for any woman.

“My mother had me and was going to give me up for adoption. She chose not to have an abortion, so I have some really personal views about it,” Raitt said.