Lisa Raitt takes direct aim at Kevin O’Leary, Kellie Leitch

Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt kicked off the new year on Wednesday with a direct and biting attack on two of her competitors, accusing them of “antics,” “theatrics” and “cheap talk.”

Raitt, who joined the 13-candidate race to replace Stephen Harper last fall, said that both businessman Kevin O’Leary and current Tory MP Kellie Leitch are setting up the Conservatives to fail in the next federal election.