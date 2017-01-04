Marie Osmond takes shot at Oprah, Weight Watchers

Marie Osmond may have one-upped Oprah Winfrey in the battle of the bulge.

The singer and Las Vegas performer — she stars in a show with her famous brother, Donnie, at the Flamingo — boasted on Tuesday that she’s lost 50 pounds using Nutrisystem — and has been able to keep them off over the 10 years she has been a company pitchwoman.

Osmond’s boast seemed aimed at squarely at Winfrey and her Weight Watchers program. The TV mogul last month moved the company’s stock when she announced she had lost 40 pounds over 14 months.

The December-January months