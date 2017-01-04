Mobilizing Canada’s Allies in the United States

Here’s part of a speech I gave at the University of Toronto shortly before the US election:

In recent months, the tenor of Canada-US relations has much improved. But the Obama Administration’s days are numbered and the current presidential campaign has exposed – and inflamed – powerful anti-trade sentiments in the American public. Historically those sentiments have resided mainly in the organized-labour wing of the Democratic Party, but today a solid majority of Republican voters believe that free trade has been bad for the US: 61% of them, up sharply from 39% in June 2015.

This is, of course, partly a Trump phenomenon, but it’s much more than that. Bernie Sanders tapped into the very same feelings during his surprisingly popular bid for the Democratic nomination. We need to recognize both the breadth and the intensity of frustration and anger in the American public. The brand of populism it’s generating is more virulent than anything we have seen in generations. It is Jacksonian populism, but with a very mean edge, and it’s unlikely to disappear anytime soon, because this backlash is, in part, a response to changes that have taken place in both the US and the global economies.