New Hampshire has a new governor – but only for 2 days

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new governor — for two days.

Republican Senate President Chuck Morse has taken the helm between former Gov. Maggie Hassan's swearing in as a U.S. senator and Gov.-elect Chris Sununu's inauguration. He took over at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will hold the job until Sununu is sworn in Thursday afternoon.

He has no big plans for the new job, but he's being treated like a regular governor. Morse was introduced as governor at Wednesday's House session and even has a security detail picking him up each morning.

While rare, the situation isn't unprecedented. Senate President Ralph Hough served as governor for a week in 1993 when Judd Gregg left the post to become a U.S. senator. New Jersey once had five governors in eight days.

Kathleen Ronayne, The Associated Press