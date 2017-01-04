Family members among four people found dead in rural Nova Scotia home

UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S. — Four people have been found dead in a home in rural Nova Scotia, including members of the same family.

RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, a largely African-Nova Scotian community of about 40 people almost three hours outside Halifax.

One woman told The Canadian Press her sister was among the dead, and she described herself as an aunt to other deceased.

"It's hard to explain right now," said the relative, overcome with emotion.

Deputy warden Sheila Pelly of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough said the deaths have stunned the community, adding that she knew the people but did not want to comment.

"Everybody's in shock," she said. "They can't believe it."

Madonna Boucher, who lives down the road from the scene of the deaths on Highway 16, said she heard police vehicles racing to the area Tuesday evening, but didn't know what was happening.

"It's sad, really sad," she said. "It's crazy — I've never experienced anything around here like that."

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said there was no risk to the public.

Clarke said she could not release further details about what RCMP found because authorities were in the initial stages of the investigation.

Several police vehicles surrounded the home as forensics investigators examined the scene. Police said they expected to provide more information later Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the municipality of which Sheila Pelly is deputy warden.