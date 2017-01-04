Calgary Bishop Fred Henry says he’s resigning early for health reasons

CALGARY — The man who has led Calgary's Catholic community for two decades says he's leaving his job two years early for health reasons.

Bishop Fred Henry says in his resignation letter to Pope Francis that he has an autoimmune disease with no cure that is wearing him out and limiting his ministry.

Henry, who is 73, says he is past his best due date and it is time for someone with more energy and stamina to take over.

A spokesman for the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says the church usually requires bishops to resign at age 75.

Henry has been a polarizing figure in Calgary for his hardline stances on protections for LGBTQ youth in schools and the HPV vaccine.

His successor, Peterborough's Bishop William Terrence McGrattan, is to be installed in Calgary on Feb. 27.

The Canadian Press