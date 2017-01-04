Raitt answers softball French question in English

If Wednesday’s news conference was any indication, Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt is going to have a tough time in the next French language debate scheduled for Jan. 17 in Quebec City.

Raitt has been insisting that she’s learning French, and she did read a few lines from her script in front of reporters Wednesday morning, but chose not to answer a francophone reporter’s question in her second language.

“On another subject, I want to know if you intend on participating in the debate in French in Quebec City,” asked the reporter, en Français, after he asked a question in English.

Raitt’s English response shows that she understood the question — but still opted to answer in English. But not only did she answer in English, she attempted to deflect her poor French skills on Kevin O’Leary — who was one of the subjects of her press conference.

“I will be in the debate in Quebec and that’s just another thing Mr. O’Leary and I differ on – I work on my French every day,” said Raitt.

“I’m doing French immersion, I’m going to try, I’m going to be there at the debate. Mr. O’Leary has said that he doesn’t even think he has to learn Fren