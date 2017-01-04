Reviving per-vote subsidy would be rewarding bad behaviour

The trial of Socrates took place in two stages. In the first, the jury of 500 Athenians was asked to decide whether he was guilty, as charged, of impiety and corrupting the youth. A majority found that he was.

In the second, the same jury was called upon to decide what penalty he should face. The prosecution recommended death. Socrates, ever the provocateur, proposed that he be provided with free meals for life. The jury favoured the prosecution’s suggestion by an increased majority, meaning some jurors who believed Socrates was innocent were nevertheless persuaded he should be put to death.

The moral of the story: be careful what you ask for.