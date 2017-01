Snoop Dogg gives Willie Nelson ‘Smoke Weed’ Christmas sweater

Ain’t nuthin’ but a weed thang.

Willie Nelson shared the best photo of 2017 with an at-home shot in his new Christmas present: a “Smoke Weed” sweater, complete with a pot leaf decorated with tree lights, from his BFF Snoop Dogg.

The two musicians, who have previously collaborated on a song called “My Medicine,” also once got high together and ended up on a spontaneous trip to KFC.

“We went in the green ro