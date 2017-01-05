2 men charged, 2 more wanted in kidnapping of Toronto woman

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say two men have been arrested and they're looking for two others in a kidnapping investigation.

They say four men allegedly forced their way into a 25-year-old woman's downtown Toronto home on Dec. 19, then allegedly forced her into a car and drove her to various locations in the city, switching cars several times.

Investigators allege all of her identification, debit and credit cards were stolen, money was withdrawn from her accounts, and an attempt was made to force her into the sex trade.

They say she was allegedly held captive for more than eight hours.

Two Toronto men — aged 25 and 26 — face charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery and trafficking in persons.

Two other Toronto men — aged 23 and 26 — are wanted on similar charges.

The Canadian Press