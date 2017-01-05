Allegations against Montreal cop triggered surveillance of journalists, documents show

An investigation into a Montreal police officer, which prompted the surveillance of two La Presse journalists, started with an allegation that he was planting heroin in the pockets of suspects and ended with charges of perjury and breach of trust.

That information is contained in documents police used over the course of seven months to obtain warrants allowing them to spy on phones — including one belonging to La Presse columnist Patrick Lagacé.

According to documents unsealed this week by a Quebec judge, the Montreal police service’s internal affairs department was never able to confirm that officer Fayçal Djelidi was entrapping suspects, but discovered that he frequented erotic massage parlours. In only a few months, he had 698 phone contacts with escorts.

None of the allegations a