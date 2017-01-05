An extremely polarized fight to define the Conservative Party

The bonds have been straining for a year. Yesterday, the last traces of Conservative Party unity snapped.

Ironically it fell to MP Lisa Raitt, the mostly-conciliatory former cabinet minister of many portfolios, to drive a wedge deep into the party.

She unleashed uncharacteristic vitriol against probable rival Kevin O’Leary and ideological opposite Kellie Leitch. It won’t be easy to dial back her views on their dangerous unworthiness to lead and their inability to win the next election if they succeed.

