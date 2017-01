Biden to Trump: ‘Grow up, Donald. Time to be an adult’

Vice President Joe Biden told President-elect Donald Trump that it’s time to grow up when it comes to his frequent barbs lobbed via his Twitter account.

“Grow up, Donald,” Biden said, interrupting Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour as the anchor recited some of Trump’s recent tweets about President Barack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.