Canada No. 1 on New York Times list of top 2017 travel destinations

The New York Times has named Canada — the entire 9.985 million square kilometre country — its top travel destination for 2017.

Canada is “a world unto itself, with cosmopolitan cities, barely explored natural wonders and everything in between,” says the newspaper.

It’s a solid shout-out from our neighbours to the south, just in time for the country’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.