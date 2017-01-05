Erin O’Toole unveils immigration policy

Minister of Veterans Affairs Erin O'Toole speaks to guests after announcing improved benefits for veterans and their families, during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday March 17, 2015. A plan to enhance support for seriously injured veterans under the New Veterans Charter and proposed new support for informal caregivers such as family members was announced. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole says that as prime minister, he would prioritize refugee resettlement to Yazidi people and Afghan interpreters who served alongside Canadian Armed Forced during the Afghanistan war.

O’Toole announced his immigration platform Tuesday afternoon in a press release, and says that in addition to Yazidis – who are being persecuted by ISIS – remaining interpreters who served bravely during the Afghanistan war “are still left behind” and should be a priority for resettlement.

O’Toole’s campaign told iPolitics there are approximately 100 interpreters, plus their families, that he would help welcome to this country “on compassionate grounds in recognition of their brave service to Canada.”

He would also end long-term “reliance upon and abuse of the Temporary Foreign Worker program, attract skilled immigrants to Canada, and ensure that our country continues to show compassion to those at risk around the world.”

“The TFW program isn’t working today and Justin Trudeau’s changes won’t fix it. We are in a global fight for talent and