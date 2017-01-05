Ethics watchdog won’t clarify timing around $200,000 Trudeau Foundation donation

The office of Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson says it cannot answer questions about the timing of Justin Trudeau’s involvement with the Trudeau Foundation because of “confidentiality” reasons.

Dawson said Trudeau wasn’t involved in the foundation in September 2014 when it started negotiating a $200,000 donation from Chinese businessmen with ties to the country’s ruling Communist Party. In fact, Trudeau stepped down from the foundation three months later, in December 2014.

On Dec. 20 2016, the National Post reported the error. Now, over two weeks later, her office won’t answer questions about how the mistake was made or whether it will be corrected.

Back in December, Dawson said she would question Trudeau about cash-for-access events, where people lobbying the federal government donated up to $1,525 to the Liberal party and then got access to Justin Trudeau. At the same time she declined to question Trudeau about the $200,000 donation made by Chinese businessmen Bin Zhang and Niu Gensheng to the Trudeau Foundation.

Dawson said she didn’t need to question Trudeau about the donation because negotiations around it started in September 2014, when she said Trudeau was no longer a part of the foundation. In a le