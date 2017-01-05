Fleeing alleged drug trafficker tracked by GPS monitor on ankle, police say

KINGSTON, Ont. — An accused drug trafficker apparently forgot about the GPS tracking device on his ankle when he allegedly fled police while carrying a firearm and drugs.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say the 32-year-old received four firearms prohibitions between 2009 and 2013 and was released on bail after being charged late last year with drug trafficking, possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

They say he was released on various conditions and required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Officers monitoring the man allegedly saw him leave a home on Wednesday carrying a bag and not in the presence of his surety as required by his bail conditions.

When an officer attempted to arrest the man he allegedly dropped the bag — which police say contained a firearm and marijuana — and fled on foot.

Investigators say he was tracked to a nearby building and now faces 10 counts, including possession of a firearm while prohibited, marijuana possession, resisting arrest and breach of recognizance.

The Canadian Press