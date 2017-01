Former NDP leader Dominic Cardy not ruling out move to PC Party

Just days after leaving the NDP, former leader Dominic Cardy says he accepted an offer to meet with PC leader Blaine Higgs and is now mulling over the possibility of joining the Tories.

Since announcing his intentions to leave his position as leader, and the party altogether, rumours have swirled that Cardy could be headed to the PC party.