Lawyers urge government to hire judges to fix ‘unacceptable delays’ in criminal justice system

Lawyers from across the country are renewing calls for the federal government to speed up judicial appointments to lessen delays they say are crippling Canada’s justice system.

The Canadian Bar Association has written a letter to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould saying the shortage of judges is contributing to an “acute access to justice problem in Canada.” The shortage is causing court delays that have “seriously undermined public confidence in our justice system,” the letter reads.

CBA president René Basque told CBC News “unacceptable delays” are affecting the administration of justice.

“It’s taxing the whole system: the victims, the accused, the procedures,” he said.

According to the website of the Office of the Commissioner for Judicial Affairs, there were 43 vacancies for federally appointed judges as of Dec. 1, 2016. And according to the Privy Council Office website, the situation is growing worse, with another 12 slated to resign or retire by Feb. 16.