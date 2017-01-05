Leitch needs to kick Kouvalis to the curb

Donna Trump, aka Kellie Leitch, has galloped into a political box canyon, raising dust in her wake.

The only way out is back the way she came. And that means running headlong into a very inconvenient truth for the wannabe leader of the Tories.

The issue this time is her campaign manager. Nick Kouvalis has admitted that he posted a pack of lies about Justin Trudeau for the express purpose of getting a rise out of the Left.

He trumpeted on Twitter that Trudeau has wasted “billions” of taxpayers’ dollars on dubious foreign aid, including $351 million to the designated terrorist group Hamas. His bogus claim was almost immediately outed as false and cringeworthy, first by Jason Markusoff of Maclean’s, then by others. At least Kouvalis didn’t claim that Trudeau was not born in Canada.

In the dawn of fake news, this story is of high importance. Kouvalis himself has pushed everyone to the obvious question: How will the public ever know when this guy is telling the truth, as opposed to fabricating the facts to get a rise out of the political opposition? When you admit to doing it once, without apology, what’s to stop you from doing it again?

The problem is deeper than that, particularly when fake news is used to challenge the real thing. If Kouvalis had not been outed, some people might have believed his lies about Trudeau and voted against him at the first opportunity — say, in a byelection.

