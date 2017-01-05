Lowry pours in 33 points to lift Toronto Raptors 101-93 over Utah

TORONTO — Kyle Lowry scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Toronto Raptors 101-93 over the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors (24-11), who never led until the game's final three-and-a-half minutes. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross contributed 12 points.

Shelvin Mack had 17 points, while Gordon Hayward added 16 for the Jazz (22-15).

The game was the Raptors' first in the friendly confines of the Air Canada Centre since a six-game western road trip saw them go 3-3, ending it with an ugly 110-82 loss at San Antonio on Tuesday.

"Coming home, the one thing you can't do is relax and think home is going to take care of you," Raptors coach Dwane Casey warned pre-game. "You have to take care of home."

But the Raptors got off to a sluggish start, and it was the Jazz who led virtually from the opening tipoff and had an 11-point lead over the home team in the first half.

A better third-quarter effort by the Raptors pulled them to within 73-71 with one quarter to play in front of a capacity crowd of 19,800 at the Air Canada Centre.

The Jazz led by six points several times in the fourth before six consecutive points from Lowry, and a pullup jumper from DeRozan with 3:28 to play gave Toronto its first lead of the game — 89-88.

Lowry drilled a three-pointer on Toronto's next possession to put Toronto up by six points with 2:42 left.

The Jazz were within a point with two minutes to play before another basket by Lowry, and a rebound and bucket from Valanciunas with just under a minute to play — and the crowd on its feet — all but sealed Utah's fate.

Talking to the media before tipoff, Jazz coach Quin Snyder heaped praise on Lowry for his stellar play this season, saying "I don't know that there's a better competitor in the league."

"He's like my favourite player in the league, in the East," Snyder said. "And it's because of his toughness and his competitiveness. He's not tall, but there's a strength that he has that we don't underestimate. And he knows how to use his body and his hips and his strength.

"It's just a different type — he's not going to finish over the rim. But his game is so versatile. You get to that point and it's like: how do you guard him? To me the strength and the toughness and the competitiveness."

Lowry also had six rebounds and five assists, and shot 10-for-17 from the field including hitting four of his eight three-point shots.

After the Raptors' woeful start at San Antonio, Casey changed up his lineup, starting Lucas Nogueira in place of Pascal Siakam. It didn't help. When Saskatoon-born Trey Lyles drilled a three with less than a minute to play in the first quarter, it sent the Jazz into the second up 27-18.

The Jazz would stretch their lead to 11 points early in the second, but the Raptors clawed back with an 11-2 run, and would come within a point late in the quarter. Utah took a 52-48 advantage into the halftime break.

The Raptors showed more hustle in the third, outrebounding the Jazz 18-9 in the quarter, and tied the game on a pair of free throws by Valanciunas with five minutes left in the frame.

Raptors forward Patrick Patterson sat out his third straight game with a strained left knee.

The Raptors weren't home for long. They play Saturday at Chicago then return home to host Houston on Sunday, the first of four in a row at the ACC.

