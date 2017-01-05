OPP identify bodies found in Centre Wellington home; call deaths isolated incident

CENTRE WELLINGTON, Ont. — Provincial police say they've identified two people found dead last month in a home in Centre Wellington, Ont.

Investigators say officers went to the home to check on the well-being of the residents and found the bodies of two adults.

They say the deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Kimberly Nicklasson and 48-year-old Dwayne Nicklasson, who were the residents of the home.

OPP say the investigation is complete and no further details are being released.

They're calling the deaths an isolated incident, and are not looking for suspects.

The Canadian Press