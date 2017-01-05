Shaw Festival pays tribute to late festival co-founder Calvin Rand

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. — Calvin Rand, the co-founder and founding board chairman of Ontario's Shaw Festival, has died at the age of 87.

Rand, of Buffalo, N.Y., teamed with co-founder Brian Doherty in 1962 to create a summer festival devoted to showcasing the works of playwright Bernard Shaw.

The inaugural season featured four performances each of "Don Juan in Hell" and "Candida," which were staged in the Assembly Room of the historic Court House in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

The festival experienced significant growth in its first decade, touring extensively in the U.S. and Canada.

In 1973, the Queen was on hand to open the Festival Theatre, which allowed the Shaw Festival to mount large-scale productions.

The 2017 production of Shaw's play "Saint Joan" will be dedicated to Rand's memory.

"The Shaw was established during the formative days of the non-profit theatre movement, but it did not come easily. There were early detractors and many obstacles," executive director Tim Jennings said in a statement.

"Mr. Rand and Mr. Doherty are especially honoured in our history for their tenacity and exceptional dedication. What they created over 55 years ago has grown into one of the largest theatres in the world and a symbol of bi-national excellence."

Tim Carroll, the Shaw Festival's new artistic director, said Rand was "what all artists pray for — a truly dedicated friend, supporter and advisor: one who was in it for the long haul."

"We really can't thank him enough. Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this time."

The Canadian Press