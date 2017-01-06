Business leaders urge Morneau to set deadline for eliminating deficit

Canada’s business leaders are calling on Finance Minister Bill Morneau to set a firm target for erasing the deficit after his department released figures showing Ottawa will not balance the books until the 2050s.

Former Liberal finance minister John Manley, who is now president and chief executive officer of the Business Council of Canada, said a deadline is needed to help the government keep spending under control.

“In many ways, it’s the main job of the finance minister to say ‘no,’ and if you don’t have a clear fiscal framework that everyone has made a political commitment to achieving, it makes the job of the finance minister very, very difficult,” he said in an interview on Friday. “If you have no framework, then everybody’s got a good case for spending.”