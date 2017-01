Canadian job growth blows past forecasts as full-time hiring surges

Canada’s economy blew past expectations and created 54,000 jobs in December, as a surge in full-time work offset declines in part-time positions.

Employers created 81,000 full-time jobs and eliminated 27,000 part-time spots, reversing months of full-time declines and part-time increases.

Over the year, employment increased by 1.2 per cent, the fastest growth since 2012, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report released on Friday.